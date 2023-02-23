How Different Actors Reveal Their Teeth While Speaking

Mary Elizabeth Kelly, a talented impressionist and self-described mouth actor, describes how different actors reveal their teeth to speak. She further explains that some actors predominantly use their top teeth (Kerry Washington, Lily James, Emma Stone), those who use their lower teeth (Lena Headey, Emma Thompson, Hugh Grant), and those who use all their teeth (Olivia Colman, Daisy Ridley, Keira Knightly).

