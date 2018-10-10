Tommy Smothers Does a Spot On Impression of Johnny Carson Making His Entrance on the Tonight Show

On a 1991 episode of The Tonight Show, guest Tommy Smothers performed an absolutely spot on impression of host Johnny Carson, specifically impersonating the manner in which Carson walked onto the stage and greeted his audience. Smothers continued the Carson impression throughout the interview and even through a comedy bit with his brother Dick. In fact, Smothers kept it going, until Carson finally asked him to stop.

Would you stop it with the tie already? …Give me back that pencil

Here’s the real Johnny Carson making his famous stage entrance in 1991.