Legendary Musician Tommy Shaw Plays Classic Styx Songs ‘Live at Daryl’s House’

Legendary musician Tommy Shaw performed several classic Styx songs with Daryl Hall and his house band in an incredible episode of Live From Daryl’s House.

Included in their set were the songs “Blue Collar Man (Long Nights)” and “Renegade”, both from the 1978 Pieces of Eight album and “Too Much Time on My Hands” from the 1981 album Paradise Theater.

Tommy Shaw of Styx joins Daryl Hall on Live From Daryl’s House.

Shaw joined in to play the Hall and Oates songs “Delayed Reaction” and “It’s a Laugh” after enjoying a lovely dinner with the band.

They also covered the 1966 Bobby Moore song “Searching for My Love”.