John King, a comedian and possible “Rain Dog” very cleverly impersonated the distinctive vocal stylings of the incomparable Tom Waits with a parody Christmas album entitled “Tom Waits Up for Santa”. This album features classic Christmas carols that have been boozed up and beaten down a little bit.

No artist could capture the holiday spirit in a hellish year like 2020 better than rock’s favorite weird uncle: Tom Waits.

via Boing Boing