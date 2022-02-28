Tom Scott Tries to Learn the Challenging Art of Parkour

The ever-adventurous Tom Scott traveled to Edinburgh, Scotland to meet with Hedge, the executive director of Access Parkour in order to learn this very challenging art form.

At the end of the first day, Scott was able to improve his balance a bit by working indoors. On the second day, Scott was taken outside to perform several moves around a cement staircase. Despite his fear and self-admitted lack of athletic skills, Scott was able to conquer each move with repetition and the support of a good teacher.

I got an invitation from Access Parkour in Edinburgh. Could I do something impressive with just one day’s training? Well, it depends on what you call “impressive”