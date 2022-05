Tiny Toddler Knocks Over a Sumo Wrestler With a Single Adorable Blow

Sumo wrestling coach Akiyoshi Nagai posted an absolutely adorable video of his 16 month old son making his debut in the ring against a giant opponent. The little boy skillfully approached the wrestler and knocked his opponent backward with a simple blow.

(translated) 1 year and 4 months sumo debut

via Sora News 24