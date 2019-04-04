Adorable Toddler Cleverly Explains Dinosaur Extinction

An adorable three year old in a colorful dinosaur shirt quite knowledgeably explained to his mom the reason why these prehistoric creatures went extinct. According to this clever little boy, a dust cloud filled the air and blocked out the sun, which killed all the plants. The lack of plants killed the vegetarians and the lack of vegetarians killed the carnivores.

