A Man Questions His Purpose as an Artist Almost Three Years After Preparing Two Slices of Life Changing Toast

The 2016 pseudo documentary “The Maker”, a short film by by Patrick Kehoe and Andy Corbett featured a man who was deeply passionate making toast. In the 2018 follow up to that film by Matt Sklar, the same man (Andy Corbett) expresses his amazement with the sudden popularity of toast and his role in being an influencer of toast everywhere. With this realization, Andy questions about who he is as an artist, creator and maker, putting him on a renewed journey of honest self-discovery.

