Boxlapse Films has put together a couple of wonderful compilation timelapses that feature different plants growing over the course 123 days and 190 days respectively, set to such jazz songs as “Growing Up is Just a Trap” and “Whaddaya Know?” by Ivy-Rose Lyon. As the sprouts push through the soil, they appear to be dancing to the music playing in the background.

There are also single plant timelapses set to instrumental jazz.