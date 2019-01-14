A Stunning Timelapse of Earth’s Orbit Created Using 4K Footage Taken Aboard the International Space Station

In 2013, Philadelphia photographer Bruce W. Berry created a wondrous timelapse of the Earth as viewed by the International Space Station (ISS). In December 2018, Berry followed up with “The World Below”, a different but equally incredible timelapse using ultra HD footage taken by the astronauts aboard the ISS, which is available on the NASA video online gallery.

I never thought that I’d be making another one of these, but with all of the new footage from the International Space Station (ISS) that has been made public, I decided to give it another go. All of 4K video and Time-lapse sequences were taken by the astronauts onboard the ISS (NASA/ESA). … All footage has been edited, color graded, denoised, deflickered, stabilized by myself. Some of the 4K video clips were shot at 24 frames/sec reflecting the actual speed of the space station over the earth. Shots taken at wider angels were speed up a bit to match the flow of the video.

