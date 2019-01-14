Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

A Stunning Timelapse of Earth’s Orbit Created Using 4K Footage Taken Aboard the International Space Station

by at on

In 2013, Philadelphia photographer Bruce W. Berry created a wondrous timelapse of the Earth as viewed by the International Space Station (ISS). In December 2018, Berry followed up with “The World Below”, a different but equally incredible timelapse using ultra HD footage taken by the astronauts aboard the ISS, which is available on the NASA video online gallery.

I never thought that I’d be making another one of these, but with all of the new footage from the International Space Station (ISS) that has been made public, I decided to give it another go. All of 4K video and Time-lapse sequences were taken by the astronauts onboard the ISS (NASA/ESA). … All footage has been edited, color graded, denoised, deflickered, stabilized by myself. Some of the 4K video clips were shot at 24 frames/sec reflecting the actual speed of the space station over the earth. Shots taken at wider angels were speed up a bit to match the flow of the video.

via The Kid Should See This




Managed WordPress at Laughing Squid Hosting


Laughing Squid Hosting offers reliable, scalable and secure Managed WordPress hosting starting at $12/mo. It includes email, Jetpack Premium and a free SSL certificate. We'll even migrate your site at no charge. The revenue from our hosting helps support this blog.

Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means we might receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.

Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook, Twitter and Flipboard



 

© 1995-2019 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved | Privacy Policy | Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP