Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

Tim Hortons Announces a Buffalo Wings Flavored Latte For Their Buffalo, New York Locations

by at on

A post shared by Tim Hortons US (@timhortonsus) on

In celebration of their new line of drinks, Tim Hortons has announced a sweet and spicy Buffalo Wing flavored espresso drink called the Buffalo Latte. This unlikely pairing of flavors pays tribute to the iconic sauce named after its founding city and will be served at two locations in and around Buffalo, New York.

Buffalo sauce, the unique flavor with origins in Buffalo, New York, is on to a new frontier – lattes. To honor Buffalo’s bold signature flavor and celebrate the launch of the new espresso line-up, select Tim Hortons® Restaurants in Buffalo, NY are introducing a Buffalo Latte. Made from freshly brewed espresso, steamed milk, mocha, and bold Buffalo sauce flavor, the latte is topped with whipped topping and a dusting of zesty Buffalo seasoning. …Come try one from now until 10/20 while supplies last at the Tim Hortons at 3470 Main St in Buffalo, NY 14043 and at 4849 Transit Rd in Depew, NY 14214.

Buffalo Latte


Follow on Facebook + Twitter and Subscribe by Email

Loading...
Related Laughing Squid Posts

Laughing Squid Hosting

In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independently owned web hosting company with a focus on hosting WordPress blogs. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.


Our hosting plans start out at $4 per month. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here. If you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!




Powered by Laughing Squid Web Hosting,
WordPress VIP and coffee.

© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.

Back to Top of Blog

Follow Laughing Squid
Facebook | Twitter | Flipboard | Feedly | RSS

Privacy Policy