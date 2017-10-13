Tim Hortons Announces a Buffalo Wings Flavored Latte For Their Buffalo, New York Locations

Buffalo sauce, the unique flavor with origins in Buffalo, New York, is on to a new frontier – lattes. To honor Buffalo’s bold signature flavor and celebrate the launch of the new espresso line-up, select Tim Hortons® Restaurants in Buffalo, NY are introducing a Buffalo Latte. Made from freshly brewed espresso, steamed milk, mocha, and bold Buffalo sauce flavor, the latte is topped with whipped topping and a dusting of zesty Buffalo seasoning. …Come try one from now until 10/20 while supplies last at the Tim Hortons at 3470 Main St in Buffalo, NY 14043 and at 4849 Transit Rd in Depew, NY 14214.

