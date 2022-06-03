A Heartbreaking Aerial Tilt-Shift Timelapse of the Largely Abandoned Chernobyl Exclusion Zone in Ukraine

Joerg Daiber of Little Big World captured the heartbreakingly stark beauty of the nearly abandoned Chornobyl (Chernobyl) Exclusion Zone in the now decommissioned city of Pripyat in northern Ukraine through the lens of an aerial tilt-shift timelapse. This footage is doubly heartbreaking due to current events in the region.

I was visiting Ukraine by the end of last summer and did a two days trip to the Chernobyl Exclusion Zone. …you could only enter the area with an organized tour, but despite the “Disaster-Disneyland-Character” of the entire thing, this trip was an amazing experience. At least for now Chernobly is back under Ukrainian control, but the fighting continues elsewere. It’s heartbreaking to think about all the lovely people there and the suffering that they have to endure.

Daiber also captured tilt-shift footage of a bustling Kyiv during the summer of 2022.