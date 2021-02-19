Laughing Squid

A daily dose of art, culture and technology.

How the Animals of the Chernobyl Exclusion Zone Reclaimed the Abandoned Land As Their Own

by on

The Chernobyl Exclusion Zone has long since been abandoned by humans, who left when it was created after the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant disaster in 1986. In their place, however, live the domestic animals that the escaping humans were forced to leave behind. Free Documentary takes a look at how these and other animals along with subsequent generations have come to reclaim the land as their own.

Where humans move out, wildlife moves in…What would happen if the world were suddenly without people – if humans vanished off the face of the earth? How would nature react – and how swiftly?

How Animals Reclaimed Chernobyl

via b3ta






Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP
Newsletter | Affiliate Disclosure | Privacy Policy
© 1995-2021 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved