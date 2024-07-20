Artist Thomas Dambo Talks About His Plans for Installing His Playful Trolls in the Woods of Issaquah, Washington

The City of Issaquah in Washington State spoke with environmental artist Thomas Dambo, the talented creator of giant wooden trolls that playfully interact with their natural woodland surroundings across the United States and around the world. Dambo fondly recalled his childhood, his motivations, and shared what he has planned for Issaquah.

Environmental artist Thomas Dambo shares about Issaquah’s troll, Jakob Two Trees, what inspires him and his plans in the Pacific Northwest.

More of Dambos Work in the United States

When he was in Rhode Island, Dambo spoke with David M. Bird, the creator of tiny acorn people known as Becorns.

In this week video, David M. Bird and I are talking about the differences and similarities of his small Becorns and my Giant Trolls

via Miss Cellania