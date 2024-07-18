Becorns, Adorable Little People Made Out of Acorns That Interact With Wildlife

Becorns are adorable little anthropomorphic sculptures by artist David M. Bird that he makes out of acorns, sticks, and other natural resources. He also poses them in such a way that it looks like they are interacting with the local wildlife. Each Becorn portrays a joyful personality and generosity of spirit as they share what they have. Bird said that he got the idea for these little people while working at LEGO.

The seeds for Becorns were planted when I worked for Lego, designing warrior action figures for their Bionicle line. I fell in love with the process of inventing characters and stories out of the abstract bio-mechanical parts. When I left Lego, I missed it, and the never-ending supply of building parts… until I looked into a pile of sticks and realized I had all the parts I need.

