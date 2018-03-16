‘This Is Us’ Cast Members Answer the Web’s Most Searched Questions About Themselves

On the heels of the This Is Us season finale, cast members Mandy Moore (Rebecca), Milo Ventimiglia (Jack) and Justin Hartley (Kevin) sat down with the Wired series Autocomplete Interview to answer the internet’s most searched questions about themselves and the show itself. Among the topics searched were: Can Mandy Moore can sing? (yes), Is Justin Hartley related to Tom Cruise (no), Is Milo Ventimiglia a nice guy (yes) and Does the show go back and forth in time? (yes – that’s the premise of the show).
These two to my right are one in a lifetime. I, like the rest of the world, love @TheMandyMoore and @MiloVentimiglia https://t.co/FqNEPjVN11
— Justin Hartley (@justinhartley) March 16, 2018