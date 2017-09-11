Cat Behaviorist Stresses the Importance of Starting Socialization When a Kitten Is Very Young

The kitten socialization period- this is between two to seven or eight weeks of age and this is an important window of time when they’re learning so much information about their environment as well as interactions with people. If the kitten is used to being handled during the kitten socialization period, they will find things like going to the vet much less stressful later in life. It’s also important to introduce kittens to common household sounds such as washing machines vacuum cleaners and dogs barking.

