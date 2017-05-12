Laughing Squid

A Cat Behaviorist Offers Advice About Getting a Kitten in the First Episode of Simon’s Cat Care

In the first episode of the animated Simon’s Cat series “Simon’s Cat Care”, cat behaviorist Nicky Trevorrow explained how to determine whether or not a kitten would be a good addition to one’s family, the time, energy and cost of maintaining a kitten and how to best go about adopting more than one kitten.

It is worth bearing in mind that cats are actually solitary as a species and they don’t need the company other cats. But if you are thinking of getting more than one kitten, it’s worth getting two from the same litter. A sibling pair, they’re much more likely to get along.

Trevorrow’s explanation was followed by “Double Trouble“, an adorable Simon’s Cat tale featuring Simon’s kitten.

