Video editor Jason Alan Dewey amusingly reimagined the popular Netflix series The Witcher as a 1990s style television drama complete with a long title sequence and an incredible heavy-metal cover of “Toss a Coin To Your Witcher”, performed by musician Dan Vasc.

Here’s the original version from the second episode in the series.

via The Mary Sue, Geekologie