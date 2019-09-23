Musicians From Five Continents Perform ‘The Weight’ Together With Robbie Robertson and Ringo Starr

As part of the incredible global music project Playing for Change, musicians from five different continents joined Robbie Robertson and Ringo Starr in a truly international cover of the legendary song “The Weight”. This song is originally by The Band, who originally backed Bob Dylan and of which Robertson was a founding member. Each musician lent their voice and/or instrument to create something so very special – a connection that transcends borders, arguments and the uncertainty of the world today.

We’re excited to share our newest Song Around The World, “The Weight,” featuring musicians performing together across 5 continents. Great songs can travel everywhere bridging what divides us and inspiring us to see how easily we all get along when the music plays.

Robertson’s son Sebastian directed and produced this remarkable video.

