The Members of The Vegetable Orchestra Perform an Original Composition From Home via Video Chat

These musicians literally play freshly cut vegetables sourced from local markets. And who knew carrots, eggplants, red peppers, and other veggies could sound so good? This unique ensemble plays a piece they composed just for us, all from their own homes. It’s called “Green Days.”