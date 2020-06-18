The Members of The Vegetable Orchestra Perform an Original Composition From Home via Video Chat

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

In 2016, Great Big Story visited with the wonderful Vegetable Orchestra, a group of talented musicians in Vienna, Austria who play biodegradable instruments that are made completely out of vegetables from local markets and make them into soup afterwards.

When Great Big Story visited with them again in 2020, the orchestra collectively performed an original composition entitled “Green Days” separately from their homes through video chat.