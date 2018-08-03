The Ukulele Orchestra of Great Britain Performs an Incredible Cover of David Bowie’s ‘Heroes’ in NYC

While performing at the Le Poisson Rouge in New York City in April 2018, the incredibly talented Ukulele Orchestra of Great Britain live streamed a beautiful cover of the iconic David Bowie song ‘Heroes‘ – a truly fitting tribute to the late musician in his adopted hometown.

On the 5th April 2018 at Le Poisson Rouge, NYC, The Ukulele Orchestra of Great Britain live streamed an exclusive concert to promote their upcoming US tour. This version of ‘Heroes’ by David Bowie is taken from that live show.