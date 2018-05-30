The Trade Journal Cooperative, A Quarterly Subscription of Curated Niche Industry Publications

Tim Hwang, who has come up with a number of very good, outward thinking ideas, has launched “The Trade Journal Cooperative“, a quarterly subscription of niche trade publications, which are accompanied by “a newsletter from our Editorial Board that provides a wealth of insightful commentary, historical analysis, and various amusing tidbits from our explorations”.

Our editors painstakingly comb through the back alleys of capitalism to bring you fascinating publications like Pasta Professional, American Funeral Director, and Plumber Magazine. …For lovers of overlooked industries, keen searchers for new business opportunities, or the casual reader, TJC is for you.