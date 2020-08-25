Colorful Public Restrooms in Tokyo With Transparent Glass Walls That Become Opaque When Locked

The Nippon Foundation put out a call to 16 famous Japanese architects to renovate 17 public bathrooms for The Tokyo Toilet project. Each architect re-designed the space to be safer, non-gender specific in order to recognize and embrace diversity. They were also tasked with dispelling the common perception that public restrooms as being smelly scary places to be.

The legendary Shigeru Ban remodeled the public restrooms at Yoyogi Fukamashi Park and at Haru-no-Ogawa Park with colorful transparent glass walls that immediately turn opaque once the door is locked. At night, each building lights up. The transparency lets people know if the bathroom is occupied and the colors make it beautiful.

