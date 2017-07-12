Laughing Squid

The Tick, An Amazon Comedy Series Based On Director Ben Edlund’s Original Blue Superhero

Amazon has released the official trailer for their upcoming superhero comedy series The Tick. The series is based upon the comic book character originally created by Ben Edlund, who also serves as director for the series. The first episode of the series aired in August 2016 and focuses on an eccentric superhero clad in blue and his sidekick Arthur. The remaining episodes are set to premiere on August 25, 2017.

In a world where heroes and villains have existed for decades, a mild-mannered accountant named Arthur has his life turned upside down when he runs into a mysterious blue superhero, The Tick, who insists that Arthur become the brains to his brawn in a crime-fighting duo.

