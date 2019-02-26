An Amusing Animation About Martin Luther the Rebel

“The Story of Martin Luther” is an amusing, award-winning animation by Magnus Møller of Tumblehead Animation Studio that illustrates the history of Martin Luther, a rebellious German man who became a monk after surviving a violent thunderstorm. Once he witnessed how the world worked from the monastery side of things, he addressed his concerns with 95 Theses that he pinned to the Castle Church door. This impulsive but righteous action immediately made him an outlaw but changed how the church functioned forever.

After 500 years, Martin Luther finally gets his own animated film! A completely and utterly accurate history lesson about Martin Luther. The film was produced on the occasion of the 500-year anniversary of the church reformation.