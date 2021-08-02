A Generative Ambient Music Concept Album That Projects the Sounds of the Far Future Over Two Hours

Software developer Jim Kang has created “The Sound of the Far Future”, a generative ambient music concept album that projects and possibly predict the sounds that humans will hear in accordance with the difficult to fathom “Timeline of the Far Future”. Represented through music are the sounds as the Universe as we know it decays into entropy.

The events happen between and 10^10^10^56 years from now. In this piece, these amounts of time have been scaled down so that the piece can play these events within the space of two hours. The events are represented as clusters of horns and speech. The passage of years is represented by two to four vibraphone voices. Their rhythmic, harmonic, and timbral choices become more entropic over time, and their performance becomes wilder.

The project source code is available through GitHub and the music can also be heard on Bandcamp.

