Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

Redrum Roll Cake, A Brilliant Replication of the Iconic Rug From ‘The Shining’ in a Delicious Edible Form

by at on

Kaci Hansen of the aptly named Homicidal Homemaker horror themed cooking/cocktail series, has created “The Shining REDRUM Roll Cake”. This intricate log cake is an edible replication the iconic pattern of the red and orange rug that lined the hallways of the Overlook Hotel in the 1980 Stanley Kubrick film The Shining.

You have no idea how excited I am to FINALLY share this recipe! It’s been tucked away in my arsenal of recipes for my horror cookbook for more than 5 years, but I figured it was the perfect way to kick off the new season of my show! The chocolate REDRUM filling has a splash of Deadhead Rum in it!

Hansen even dressed for the occasion, preparing the cake in a dress with the very same pattern.

The Shining REDRUM Roll Cake - The Homicidal Homemaker Horror Cooking Show

via Miss Cellania





Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook, Twitter and Flipboard





Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP | Advertise | Affiliate Disclosure | Privacy Policy | © 1995-2019 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved