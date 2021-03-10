Laughing Squid

A Scientist Builds a Fully Functioning Man From the Bones Up in an Amusing Stop Motion Clay Animation

by

Trent Shy, a talented stop-motion animator from Charleston, South Carolina who previously created two free-flowing claymation tributes green and blue characters from pop culture, put himself in the scene as a scientist and deftly created a claymation being onto his lab table. He started with the bones, then added internal organs, skin, eyes, and other completing touches necessary to bring his creation to life. After a few moments, however, Shy smashed the man down, back into the pile of clay from whence he came.

I love science almost as much as stop motion animation so this was extra fun.

Scientist Claymation


