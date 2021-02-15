Free-Flowing Stop-Motion Claymation Tributes to Beloved Green and Blue Pop Culture Characters

Trent Shy, a talented stop-motion animator from Charleston, South Carolina has created two incredibly free-flowing claymation tributes to some of his most beloved blue and green characters from pop culture.

Shy first addressed those in green such as Pickle Rick from Rick and Morty, Kermit the Frog, Gumby, and Yoda from Star Wars.

Featuring characters from Rick and Morty, The Simpsons, SpongeBob SquarePants, Sesame Street, Ghostbusters, Star Wars, Rocko’s Modern Life, Toy Story, and Gumby! This is a stop motion tribute to my favorite green characters! Can you spot them all?

The blue video included such personalities as Cookie Monster, Mystique from the X-Men, Genie from Aladdin and Doctor Manhattan from The Watchmen.

A stop motion tribute to some of my favorite BLUE characters! Can you name all 14 characters in this animation?This video took one month to create. Most of that was spent sculpting. The animation process took 55 hours. It was shot on a Canon Mark IV 5D using Dragonframe stop motion software.

via The Awesomer