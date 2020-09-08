fbpx

The Unlikely Beauty of Blooming Strains of Mold Captured in Super Macro Timelapse Footage

The Rise of Molds

In a leavening episode of the Yan Liang series Beauty of Science (previously) shows the remarkable process in which four common strains of mold bloom. This super macro footage captures the unexpected and quite mesmerizing beauty of this otherwise distasteful subject.

The film records the growth of four types of molds used for food fermentation, namely Rhizopus, Aspergillus niger, Aspergillus oryzae, and Penicillium. Captured by time-lapse supermacro photography, the growth of these molds is magical and charming, revealing a mysterious and gorgeous tiny world.


