The Revolving Internet is a fun, slightly dizzying site created by Constant Dullaart that rotates the Google search page in slow moving constant turns around the computer screen. Even though it’s moving, the search field is fully functional to allow the person at the keyboard to type in any URL they see fit.

All web pages should load like this https://t.co/rRyvJz7XhH — Taylor Lorenz (@TaylorLorenz) July 30, 2018

via Taylor Lorenz