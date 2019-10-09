A Brilliantly Accurate Stop-Motion Remake of the Intro for the Animated Series ‘The Real Ghostbusters’

Filmmaker Kyle Roberts and artist Nathan Poppe of Reckless Abandonment Pictures (previously) have created a wonderfully accurate, stop-motion remake of the opening sequence to the animated series The Real Ghostbusters, which ran from 1986 to 1991.

Break out the Count Chocula and go grab an Ecto Cooler… we’re sending you back to Saturday mornings with this stop motion tribute to the 1980s ‘The Real Ghostbusters’ Cartoon Intro! With over two months of work and 2,500 individual pictures, Kyle Roberts and crew brought this fan made tribute to life. Artist Nathan Poppe crafted over 30 hand-drawn doodle images to establish a bright and vibrant backdrop to complement Roberts’ use of action figures.

Here’s the original intro for the animated series.

