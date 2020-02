Video editor Carnage-Boy seamlessly combined the GGI visuals from Star Wars: The Phantom Menace with the very realistic dialogue from the Edgar Wright film Baby Driver for an extraterrestrial mashup that’s out of this world.

What if Edgar Wright directed the Phantom Menace ?” A question that I constantly hear asked by… people… in my head… Maybe this will finally stop the voices or maybe this is just one more step into madness. One thing for sure it was fun to make.