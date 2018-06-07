The Old Man and The Gun, Robert Redford Plays a Crafty Septuagenarian Who Robs Banks With Charm

The upcoming film The Old Man and The Gun, directed by David Lowery, tells the “mostly true” story about the life of Forrest Tucker (Robert Redford), a septuagenarian ex-con, who in his earlier years successfully escaped from prisons such as Alcatraz and San Quentin. Rather than retiring, Tucker instead spent his sunset years robbing banks, charming the public and falling in love with Jewel (Sissy Spacek), a woman who is fascinated with his persistence. Casey Affleck plays the detective investigating Tucker. The great Tom Waits also makes a rare appearance in the film.

THE OLD MAN AND THE GUN is based on the true story of Forrest Tucker (Robert Redford), from his audacious escape from San Quentin at the age of 70 to an unprecedented string of heists that confounded authorities and enchanted the public. Wrapped up in the pursuit are detective John Hunt (Casey Affleck), who becomes captivated with Forrest’s commitment to his craft, and a woman (Sissy Spacek), who loves him in spite of his chosen profession.

Much of the film was shot in downtown Dayton, Ohio.

At one point on Monday, Redford and Glover were spotted filming the bank robbery movie on the roof of Talbott Tower, 118 W. First St. Cars seemingly plucked from the 1970s took over Second Street near Liberty Tower as part of a chase and several other scenes. The former Liberty Savings Bank sections of Liberty Tower, an art deco high-rise at 120 W. Second St., is being used for the film

