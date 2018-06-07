Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

The Old Man and The Gun, Robert Redford Plays a Crafty Septuagenarian Who Robs Banks With Charm

by at on

The upcoming film The Old Man and The Gun, directed by David Lowery, tells the “mostly true” story about the life of Forrest Tucker (Robert Redford), a septuagenarian ex-con, who in his earlier years successfully escaped from prisons such as Alcatraz and San Quentin. Rather than retiring, Tucker instead spent his sunset years robbing banks, charming the public and falling in love with Jewel (Sissy Spacek), a woman who is fascinated with his persistence. Casey Affleck plays the detective investigating Tucker. The great Tom Waits also makes a rare appearance in the film.

THE OLD MAN AND THE GUN is based on the true story of Forrest Tucker (Robert Redford), from his audacious escape from San Quentin at the age of 70 to an unprecedented string of heists that confounded authorities and enchanted the public. Wrapped up in the pursuit are detective John Hunt (Casey Affleck), who becomes captivated with Forrest’s commitment to his craft, and a woman (Sissy Spacek), who loves him in spite of his chosen profession.

Much of the film was shot in downtown Dayton, Ohio.

At one point on Monday, Redford and Glover were spotted filming the bank robbery movie on the roof of Talbott Tower, 118 W. First St. Cars seemingly plucked from the 1970s took over Second Street near Liberty Tower as part of a chase and several other scenes. The former Liberty Savings Bank sections of Liberty Tower, an art deco high-rise at 120 W. Second St., is being used for the film

Thanks Chip Beale!


Host Your WordPress Website at Laughing Squid Hosting


In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independent web hosting company that focuses on WordPress hosting. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.


We recently announced that we are now offering Managed WordPress, our new hosting service that is highly optimized for WordPress. We also offer standard hosting, including WordPress hosting, on Cloud Sites. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here and if you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!

Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook, Twitter and Flipboard

Subscribe for a Daily Email of Laughing Squid Blog Posts

Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means it is possible we will receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.



 

© 1995-2018 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved | Privacy Policy | Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP