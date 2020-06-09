A Playful Black Cat Interacts With All the Characters In the Opening Sequence of ‘The Office’

OwlKitty, the beautiful black cat who previously stood loyally by Walter White in a Breaking Bad parody, inserted herself into the opening sequence of The Office.

This playful kitty happily perched upon Michael’s shoulders, sat upon the photocopier, annoyed an already annoyed Dwight, added up some numbers, tangled up in Jim’s phone cord, played the pencils upon Pam’s desk and, of course, got Angela to smile. And like the other employees, Owlkitty had her turn at sitting for a hallway interview with the documentary crew.

A parody of The Office starring my cat OwlKitty

