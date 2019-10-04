How Angela From ‘The Office’ Embodies a Cat’s Spirit

In their ongoing analysis of the characters in the series The Office, Debra Minoff and Susannah McCullough of The Take take a look at the very finicky Angela Martin and the way she truly embodies the standoff, independent and determined nature of the very same felines that that up so much of her life.

Cat people can be hard work. They may push you away they may test you to assess the strength of your feelings and how far you’ll go to protect them. They may ask a lot while seemingly giving little back and doing whatever they feel like. But in the end investing the time to decode the cat person’s hidden feelings to prove yourself and to make them comfortable enough to share their goofy devoted personality with you pays off the relationship.