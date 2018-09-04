Laughing Squid

A Really Funny John Krasinski Mashup of ‘The Office’ With the Amazon Series ‘Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan’

Tom Clancy's Jim Ryan

Funny or Die has created an funny, perfectly-timed mashup using scenes from the American version of The Office with those from the Amazon Prime series Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan. The mashup hilariously centers the fact that as both Jim Halpert and as Jack Ryan, actor John Krasinski plays a paper pusher with a dangerous nemesis to overcome.

Up-and-coming CIA analyst and paper salesman Jim Ryan (John Krasinski) is thrust into a dangerous field assignment for the first time, launching him into the middle of a dangerous gambit with a new breed of terrorist, Dwight Schrute (Rainn Wilson). A mashup of Amazon’s “Jack Ryan” and “The Office”.



