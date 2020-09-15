‘The Mandalorian’ Is Ordered to Deliver ‘The Child’ to Jedi Sorcerers in the Second Season of the Series

In the first trailer for the highly awaited second season of the Disney+ series The Mandalorian, our hero Din Djarin receives orders from an unseen Armorer, who tasks him with reuniting “The Child” (Baby Yoda) with his own kind amongst an “an order of sorcerers called Jedi”. A disbelieving Djarin protests against this for obvious reasons but is told “this is the way”.

You expect me to search the galaxy and deliver this creature to a race of enemy sorcerers?

The second season premieres on October 30, 2020.