‘The Mandalorian’ Reimagined as ‘The A-Team’

Nebulous Bee amusingly reimagined the characters from the Star Wars series The Mandalorian in the opening credits for the classic 1980s action series The A-Team. The series featured former court-martialed members of a fictional Special Forces unit who were simultaneously saving people while on the run from the government. The premise works very well in this case.

This crack commando unit of elite mercenaries and bounty hunters is called upon to rescue the citizens of Nevarro in this exciting episode. You’ll love it when a plan comes together each week with Bo-Katan Kryze, Paz Vizsla, The Armorer, Din Djarin and his adorable foundling Grogu.