The House of Eternal Return, A Psychedelic Immersive Interactive Art Experience Inside a Santa Fe Mansion

Great Big Story traveled to Santa Fe, New Mexico to visit The House of Eternal Return, an enormous Victorian mansion on Rufina Circle that has been transformed in a highly immersive, interactive, explorational art experience full of psychedelic colors, random textures and secret portals to elsewhere.

The house was transformed by the Meow Wolf art collective. Founders Caity Kennedy and Emily Montoya explain the history of the house, particularly how the project was borne out of rules and chaos.

The House of Eternal return is a story about order and chaos. The anomaly a creative but mindless force of chaos and shadow people who represent order rules and structure…we’re both the anomaly and the shadow people because we have this like vision that we wanted to bring into the world and it was crazy and unrealistic but we realized in order to do that we had to provide the structures to support it.

“The House of Eternal Return” was built in 2016 with support from Game of Thrones creator George R.R. Martin.