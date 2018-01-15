Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

Offred’s Story Continues Beyond the Original 1985 Novel in Season Two of ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’

by at on

Share
Flip
Pin
Share
+1
Stumble

The first teaser trailer for the second season of the chilling Hulu series The Handmaid’s Tale offers a peek into what Offred’s (Elisabeth Moss) life and the lives of others have come to after the first season and the changes that they all will face. Because Margaret Atwood‘s original 1985 novel ended much in the same way as the season one finale, the second season completely new in all respects. Luckily, Atwood was involved as a consulting producer, so that the feel of the current season will match that of the first.

Whatever is silenced will clamor to be heard.

Share
Flip
Pin
Share
+1
Stumble

Follow on Facebook, Twitter, Flipboard and Subscribe by Email

Laughing Squid Hosting

In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independently owned web hosting company with a focus on hosting WordPress blogs. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.


Our hosting plans start out at $4 per month. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here. If you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!

Loading...


Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means it is possible we will receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.



Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP.

© 1995-2018 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.

Back to Top of Blog

Facebook | Twitter | Flipboard | Feedly | RSS

Privacy Policy