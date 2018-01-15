Offred’s Story Continues Beyond the Original 1985 Novel in Season Two of ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’

Wide open spaces with nowhere to run. Our story continues this April, only on @hulu . #HandmaidsTale pic.twitter.com/0K8FaPFgru

The first teaser trailer for the second season of the chilling Hulu series The Handmaid’s Tale offers a peek into what Offred’s ( Elisabeth Moss ) life and the lives of others have come to after the first season and the changes that they all will face. Because Margaret Atwood ‘s original 1985 novel ended much in the same way as the season one finale, the second season completely new in all respects. Luckily, Atwood was involved as a consulting producer, so that the feel of the current season will match that of the first.

