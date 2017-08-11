How to Solve a Mystifying Riddle About Missing Fish

In “Can you solve the fish riddle?” animated by Artrake Studio, math coach and TED-Ed educator Steve Wyborney poses a clever riddle to solve. It starts with a hapless cargo director of a shipping line who loses his precious cargo of endangered fish during a storm and needs to figure out how to rescue them fully intact amongst a sea of hungry sharks and a big blind spot.

As the cargo director on the maiden voyage of the S.S. Buoyant, you’ve agreed to transport several tanks containing the last specimens of an endangered fish species to their new aquarium. Unfortunately, the boat is battered by a fierce storm, throwing your precious cargo overboard. Can you get the fish to safety and save the day? Steve Wyborney shows how.