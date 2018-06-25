Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

The Gruesome History of the First Underwater Film

by at on

Popular Science reveals the lost footage capturing the rather gruesome history of the first time the deep sea had ever been filmed. The filmmaker J.E. Williamson used his own invention of a photosphere, an airtight chamber that was sunk deep under water for the specific task of filming the scenery. The film itself was senselessly cruel, a dead horse was dangled to attract a shark, a diver would then go in and kill the shark for a thrilling on-camera battle. The first shark was killed out of camera range, so Williamson dove in and killed another shark on camera. When he returned to the photosphere to capture more footage of the poor creature’s lifeless body. This footage is now known as “Terrors of the Deep

How strange that the first moving images recorded of this little-seen world were of a dead horse lowered upside down as bait for a shark. Not only to lure the animal to the camera, but to lure it to its death…That violence was preferred over beauty…J.E. promised his financiers a fight between man and shark. …PopSci found the lost and forgotten first underwater film. It’s a story too strange and horrifying to be fiction…

JE Williamson

image via Wikimedia Commons


Host Your WordPress Website at Laughing Squid Hosting


In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independent web hosting company that focuses on WordPress hosting. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.


We recently announced that we are now offering Managed WordPress, our new hosting service that is highly optimized for WordPress. We also offer standard hosting, including WordPress hosting, on Cloud Sites. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here and if you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!

Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook, Twitter and Flipboard

Subscribe for a Daily Email of Laughing Squid Blog Posts

Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means it is possible we will receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.



 

© 1995-2018 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved | Privacy Policy | Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP