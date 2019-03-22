A Collection of Reader Submitted ‘Deep Dark Fears’ Translated Into Comic Form by Illustrator Fran Krause

Los Angeles professor, animator, and comic artist Fran Krause (previously) has released The Creeps: A Deep Dark Fears Collection, a wonderful compilation of his Deep Dark Fears webcomics, which express perfectly irrational, niggling, idiosyncratic reader submitted fears that are translated into illustrated form.

Here he brings readers more of the creepy, funny, and idiosyncratic fears they love illustrated in comic form –such as the fear that your pets will tell other animals all your embarrassing secrets, or that someone uses your house while you’re not home–as well as two longer comic short-stories about ghosts.