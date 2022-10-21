‘Love Will Tear Us Apart’ by Joy Division Performed in the Cheery Early Style of The Beatles

Musician Desmond Doom, who reimagines famous songs in the styles of other bands, performed the plaintive Joy Division song “Love Will Tear Us Apart” in the cheery early style of The Beatles circa 1964.

He also had a nice subtle nod to other mashups on his t-shirt.

If The Beatles wrote “Love Will Tear Us Apart” by Joy Division. …Love and respect to The Beatles and Joy Division, this is just a bit of fun and an homage to your amazing music and impact on the world, I will gladly take it down if you wish it.