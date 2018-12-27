Tetrachromatic Artist Describes How She Can See 100 Million Colors With an Extra Photoreceptor in Each Eye

In a kaleidoscopic episode of the New York Magazine series The Cut, a San Diego artist Concetta Antico talks about being a tetrachromat, a rare person who possesses an extra photoreceptor in the retina of each eye. Most people only have three photoreceptors, Antico has four, which allows her to see far more colors (up to 100 million) and in far greater depth.

I can see up to 100 million colors which is a hundred times that of the average human. I am a tetrachromat most people have three cone cells or photoreceptors in their retinas but I have a fourth cone cell which gives me hyper-charged color perception.

Here are some examples of Antico’s art.