Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

Powerful 3D Mural of a Tetra Fish Made Out of a Plastic Wrapper That Promotes Recycling and Reducing Waste

by on

Spanish street artist Dados Punto Cero created an incredibly powerful 3D mural of a tetra fish that was made out of a plastic wrapper. The mural is featured on the side of the Chozas de Abajo Town Hall in Cembranos, Castilla y León, Spain. Much of the artist’s work is focused on and around environmental concerns, such as encouraging recycling and reducing waste.

We eat what we do not recycle” and sometimes not everything is 100% Recyclable
In this situation, we only have to Reuse, Reinvent … We can create life Reducing Waste

The artist has painted murals of other fish and sealife that are also affected negatively by plastic waste.

via Street Art News


Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook and Twitter






Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP
Newsletter | Affiliate Disclosure | Privacy Policy
© 1995-2020 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved