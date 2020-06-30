Powerful 3D Mural of a Tetra Fish Made Out of a Plastic Wrapper That Promotes Recycling and Reducing Waste

Spanish street artist Dados Punto Cero created an incredibly powerful 3D mural of a tetra fish that was made out of a plastic wrapper. The mural is featured on the side of the Chozas de Abajo Town Hall in Cembranos, Castilla y León, Spain. Much of the artist’s work is focused on and around environmental concerns, such as encouraging recycling and reducing waste.
We eat what we do not recycle” and sometimes not everything is 100% Recyclable
In this situation, we only have to Reuse, Reinvent … We can create life Reducing Waste
The artist has painted murals of other fish and sealife that are also affected negatively by plastic waste.
via Street Art News