Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

Tesla Model X Car Shows Off Its Christmas Mode Easter Egg With Coordinated Music and Light Show

by at on

Share
Flip
Pin
Share
+1
Stumble

With the holiday season upon us, lucky owners of the Tesla Model X have discovered the wonderful Christmas mode built as an Easter Egg right into their cars. This cheery mode consists of a coordinated music and light show that during which the signature Falcon Wing doors raise and meet at the top of the car, as if to make the car take flight. As people are discovering this Easter Egg, they’re sharing online. An insurance agent in Norwood, Ohio shared his Model X Christmas mode performance with a curious neighbor.

We are pretty close with our neighbors so we went over to ask who’s car it was and here it was their insurance guys car. He heard us ask and said come on out and let me show you something. My husband wasn’t home at the time so I wanted to video it to show him later. I was amazed with it to say the least and thought everyone else would like to see it to, so I posted it on Facebook.

Car fanatic Jason Hughes filmed his Model X in Christmas mode at night

Discovered this easter egg was finally in the firmware in 2.50.15 a couple of days ago… but my X was at the service center getting its first annual service done, so I couldn’t mess with it until tonight!

During their holiday show, Tesla had three of the Model X’s in Christmas mode, performing in synch with each other.

Share
Flip
Pin
Share
+1
Stumble

Laughing Squid


Loading...
Related Laughing Squid Posts

Laughing Squid Hosting

In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independently owned web hosting company with a focus on hosting WordPress blogs. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.


Our hosting plans start out at $4 per month. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here. If you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!

Follow us on Facebook + Twitter and Subscribe by Email

Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means it is possible we will receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.



Powered by Laughing Squid Web Hosting,
WordPress VIP and coffee.

© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.

Back to Top of Blog

Follow Laughing Squid
Facebook | Twitter | Flipboard | Feedly | RSS

Privacy Policy