A Trio of Tesla Coils Performs a Jaunty 8-Bit Cover of the ‘Super Mario Bros.’ Theme

Engineer Fabricio H. Franzoli used his trio of hand-built Tesla Coils to perform a rather jaunty cover of the theme from the classic video game Super Mario Bros. The coils did a good job of closely replicating the original song as they both sound very “8-bit” in nature.

MARIO meets TESLA COILS

Franzoli’s coils also performed the theme from The Legend of Zelda.